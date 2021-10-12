vaccine 3

The vaccine clinic will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Idaho State University-Holt Arena.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — The Idaho Immunization Coalition and its Get Immunized, Idaho advocacy group will host a free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 shot clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Idaho State University's Holt Arena, 550 Memorial Drive in Pocatello.

The vaccines will be available at no cost, and insurance will be billed when applicable. ISU College of Pharmacy students will be on hand to distribute the vaccines and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience from the comforts of your vehicle. Get Immunized, Idaho and its team of parents, community members and experts are excited about this partnership and moving forward in its mission to create a healthy Idaho.

“We are living the unimaginable, and our hospitals are all in a crisis standard of care right now. People are getting sick and/or dying, and it can all be prevented with the vaccines we have today. We must do what we can to keep ourselves healthy and safe,” said Karen Sharpnack, executive director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition. “This vaccine clinic is an easy and free way for people to get both vaccines in a safe environment and by trained professionals. We hope people who live near and far will make the effort to come get with one or both of the vaccines.”

Please wear a short-sleeved shirt.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone 18 years and older, and the flu vaccine for those between 2 and 64 years old.

The flu and COVID-19 shot clinic is made possible thanks to our incredible sponsor, ISU College of Pharmacy.