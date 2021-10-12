POCATELLO — The Idaho Immunization Coalition and its Get Immunized, Idaho advocacy group will host a free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 shot clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Idaho State University's Holt Arena, 550 Memorial Drive in Pocatello.
The vaccines will be available at no cost, and insurance will be billed when applicable. ISU College of Pharmacy students will be on hand to distribute the vaccines and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience from the comforts of your vehicle. Get Immunized, Idaho and its team of parents, community members and experts are excited about this partnership and moving forward in its mission to create a healthy Idaho.
“We are living the unimaginable, and our hospitals are all in a crisis standard of care right now. People are getting sick and/or dying, and it can all be prevented with the vaccines we have today. We must do what we can to keep ourselves healthy and safe,” said Karen Sharpnack, executive director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition. “This vaccine clinic is an easy and free way for people to get both vaccines in a safe environment and by trained professionals. We hope people who live near and far will make the effort to come get with one or both of the vaccines.”
Story continues below video
Please wear a short-sleeved shirt.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone 18 years and older, and the flu vaccine for those between 2 and 64 years old.
The flu and COVID-19 shot clinic is made possible thanks to our incredible sponsor, ISU College of Pharmacy.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.