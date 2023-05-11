Medical training

Medical professionals, including nurses and midwives, participate in training provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help fight infant mortality in Côte d’Ivoire, March 2023.

 

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

AfricaDoctors Receive Additional Training for Neonatal Health

In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Côte d’Ivoire Ministry of Health and Universal Health Coverage, over 60 health care professionals in the Haut-Sassandra and Nawa regions of Côte d’Ivoire received free training designed to reduce infant mortality. The “Helping Babies Breathe” classes were held from March 20 to March 30, 2023, and were organized by a medical team from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, led by Dr. Gordon Glad, a pediatric specialist and trainer.

