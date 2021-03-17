POCATELLO — After a digital edition in 2020, the Poetry Wall is returning to the Marshall Public Library.
In celebration of National Poetry Month in April, the library will be putting up its annual Poetry Wall. Started by former librarian Joan Juskie in 2001, the Poetry Wall allows authors to have their works publicly displayed. Once the wall is taken down, the featured poems become part of the Marshall Public Library’s collection. This year’s theme is “Ekphrasis” or poetry and prose inspired by other works of art. However, pieces on other subjects will also be accepted.
“Library Specialist Jen Hawkins has selected a unique theme for our Poetry Wall this year,” said Amy Campbell, public services supervisor. “The theme encourages a lot of creativity and will create a dynamic, intriguing display.”
Patrons can find the Poetry Wall on the second floor of the library starting April 1. Works will be displayed until the end of May.
Poets can submit their entries for the Poetry Wall via email to jhawkins@marshallpl.org, or submissions can be mailed to the Marshall Public Library c/o Jen Hawkins, 113 S. Garfield Ave., Pocatello, ID 83204. All poems that are submitted become the property of the Marshall Public Library.
Submissions will be accepted until May 20 and be displayed as they are received.
More on all the programs and services found at the Marshall Public Library can be found at marshallpl.org or by liking the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.
The Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.