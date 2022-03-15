POCATELLO — The Pocatello Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to the Portneuf Valley Boys & Girls Club being formed in the Pocatello area. At its March 9 meeting (at Cafe Tuscano), club President F. C. Humphrey presented a check to Jean Haneke, who is heading a committee to get the club organized this summer. Kayla Phillips has been appointed as director of strategic development while the club is being formed. Her office is at 500 S. 11th Ave. in Pocatello.
According to Haneke, there is a great need in the Pocatello area for an organization that will help children who live in poverty, are overweight or clinically obese to provide the 1 in 4 children in America who have no place to go after school. Haneke also said 43 million children in the U.S. (3 out of 4) lack access to summer learning programs, another function of Boys & Girls clubs. The club model prepares youth for future success through programs in sports and recreation, education, the arts, health and wellness, workforce readiness, and character and leadership. Humphrey says that nationally Kiwanis clubs frequently partner with the Boy & Girls Club organization to both fund and provide volunteers for the above programs.
The Kiwanis Club of Pocatello is the oldest Kiwanis organization in Idaho, having been chartered in 1920. Their pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser held the last weekend in June raises money for youth, and the club also has community service projects, such as the Hope of America Award for fifth graders, the Bring up Grades elementary school program and the Haunted Science Lab in conjunction with Halloween. It also provides donations to Aid for Friends and the Family Services Alliance.
The club meets Wednesday noon at Cafe Tuscano, 2231 E. Center St. in Pocatello.