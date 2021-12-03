Children under age 5 are three times more likely to be hospitalized with Salmonella infection than other people. Why? Young children do not have fully developed immune systems to fight foodborne pathogens, such as Salmonella and E. Coli. If they do become ill, they are more likely to have serious complications and have a harder time getting well. If you are a parent, grandparent or caregiver of infants or children, here are ways to keep babies and toddlers safe from foodborne illness.
Baby formula or breast milk: Mix only enough formula for one feeding. Use a clean bottle that has been sterilized in boiling water. Don’t add formula to a half-filled bottle. After feeding the baby, throw out any formula or breast milk that is left over from the feeding. The infant’s saliva passes into the bottle while feeding which may add bacteria. Remember never to leave a filled bottle out at room temperature because pathogens like to grow at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees. Refrigerate breast milk and prepared formula at 40 degrees or below. Milk is susceptible to bacterial contamination and growth if it is not handled and stored properly.
Baby food: Do not feed a baby directly out of the jar of food. Use a clean spoon to take out a portion of food. Place the food in a clean bowl. Heat only the portion of food removed from the jar. Refrigerate unserved portions of baby food in the original container or jar at 40 degrees or below. Label the jar with the date it was opened, then use it within seven days.
Diaper changing: Kitchen and eating areas are always off limits for diaper changing. Always change diapers in the same location in your home to keep any germs confined to one area. Wash your hands and your child’s hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for 20 seconds after changing the diaper.
By making infant and toddler feeding practices a food safe experience, young children can experience better health.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
