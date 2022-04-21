Jim and Nancy VanSickel’s children are pleased to announce their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary.
Jim and Nancy (Davy) VanSickel were married at the United Methodist Church in Glenns Ferry, Idaho on April 21, 1962. After being set up on a blind date, little did they know they would spend 60 wonderful years together, with many more to come. During their marriage, they have lived in Glenns Ferry, Salt Lake City and eventually settled in Pocatello.
They were blessed with three beautiful daughters, Debbie (Bud) Schritter, Cindy Haney and Karla Holm. The light of their lives are their 10 grandchildren, Brandon (Jami) Pankau, Justin Guardipee, Aaron Schritter, Rachel Haney, Tyler Holm, Morgan (Logan) Butler, Brayden Haney, MaKenna Schritter, Rhett Schritter and Kennedi Holm. They are the proud great-grandparents of Beckam and Brooks Butler.
Jim retired after 33 years from Idaho Power Company in 1998. Nancy retired from Farmers Insurance after 23 years.
During their marriage, they have enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing and traveling. One of their favorite past times has been following all 10 grandkids in their various activities, especially sports of any kind. Jim and Nancy’s house has always been the place of many gatherings, parties and reunions, and their doors were always open to anyone that needed a place to stay or live.
Our family is so blessed to have such wonderful supportive parents and grandparents. We love you. Congratulations on 60 amazing years.