POCATELLO — The deadline for nominating Idaho State University Distinguished Faculty is Jan. 31.
Nominations are being sought for three of the annual awards for ISU faculty members who will be honored with Distinguished Teacher, Service and Researcher awards at the 2020 ISU commencement exercises.
Nominees for each of the awards should be any member of the university faculty currently in his or her third or subsequent year of full-time service at ISU and will continue as a faculty member for 2020-2021. Nominations are being sought from ISU's faculty, staff, the student body and alumni.
Nominations for these awards are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
— Distinguished Teacher Award — A faculty member is selected from the ISU faculty who exemplifies excellence in teaching and has made significant contributions in teaching.
— Distinguished Service Award — A faculty member is selected from the ISU faculty who has made significant contributions in service to the university and society. Nominators should consider service attributes only. Elements such as research and teaching are not to be considered for this award.
— Distinguished Research Award — Each year an ISU faculty member is selected for the ISU Distinguished Researcher award for faculty members who have made significant contributions in research to the university and society.
Additional information and nomination forms can be found at https://www.isu.edu/academicaffairs/faculty-support/isu-faculty-awards/.
More information is also available by contacting Paddy Sant, management assistant for the Office of Enrollment Management, at (208) 282-4220.