POCATELLO — Alexander Bolinger will be the featured presenter at the Bannock County Historical Society’s monthly meeting. Bolinger is a professor at Idaho State University. His research interests focus on groups and teams, negotiation, entrepreneurship and employment in service professions. He is an advocate of active learning and student engagement with the community. One of his many projects is an ISU class called collaborative creativity, a partnership between the ISU College of Business and the University Honors Program. In this class, students work in teams to write local history books published by Arcadia Publishing.
Bolinger will be sharing information about the team’s most recent book, which is focused on the role and contributions of Idaho during WWII, including civilian support efforts. Bolinger will be sharing insights about the genesis of the class, photos and information from the book, and thoughts on the importance of preserving the history of Idaho’s part in defending our nation during WWII. Several student authors from the class will also be in attendance to give audience members the opportunity to ask them questions about what it was like to complete a project and write a book of this magnitude as a group. Photos in the book were obtained from the Bannock County Historical Museum, Marshall Public Library and the Museum of North Idaho among other sources. Personal interviews were also undertaken and will be part of the book’s fabric.
This will be an insightful presentation, so please join us at the Bannock County Historical Museum, 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello on Tuesday at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For questions call 208-233-0434, or e-mail bancohismus@gmail.com.