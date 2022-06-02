Andrew Baker
LEWISBURG, West Virginia — Andrew Baker, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 28.
Dr. Baker earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology from Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg in 2015. He is a 2009 graduate of Pocatello High School in Pocatello.
Baker is the son of Ralph and Shirley Baker of Blackfoot. He is married to Emma Baker.
He plans to enter a family medicine residency at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
