Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for the September First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, fall décor and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
During art ealk you will find:
My Store of Wonders, 540 N. Main St., will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop by to check out this new participant of art walk.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., will be hosting Kentucky Sky Bluegrass Band Starting at 5:30 p.m.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., Suite B, will have various vendors from 5 to 8 p.m.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting Hanna Schwartz with Juniper Jewelry. She makes handmade jewelry from locally picked, pressed, and preserved flowers and greenery.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop by and check out all the beautiful pieces of furniture inside.
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures, glassware and handcrafted antiques.
Main Street Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will be featuring local artist Hidy Rasmussen. Stop in to see her Halloween creations, get some light refreshments, shop and enjoy great music. From 5 to 8 p.m.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave., (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during art walk. Be sure to stop in and see Stan’s new work.
Caribou Jack’s, 120 N. Arthur Ave., will be open until 8:30 p.m. featuring the Art of Grilling. The store will be open selling all of your hardware, paint and cooking necessities.
Moon Beams Boutique, will be outside the Valentine Building at 100 S. Arthur Ave from 5 to 8 p.m. with crystals, sun catchers, jewelry and more.
The Metaphysical Market will be set up on the S. Arthur Ave. side of Lookout Point from 5 to 9 p.m. Come enjoy a variety of vendors including community healers, readers, and creators.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 426 W. Lewis St., will have sidewalk chalk art for those who come by. Its meeting house will also be open for visitors.
Cherub Capers, 308 W. Center St., will be open during art walk. Stop by and discover antiques, fine collectibles and sales.
Homesmart Premier Realty, inside the Huddle at 312 W. Center St., will be hosting Kelshaw Custom Metals where some custom metalwork items will be available, including a beautiful coffee table and more.
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, 320 W. Center St., will be open selling hot and cold beverages, wine and desserts until 8 p.m., soups and sandwiches until 7 p.m., and will be hosting Phil and Shelley Jenkins with Woodbine Pottery. Plus, enjoy live music by Angier Wills and Corina Brissette.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting Parris Butler with his fine art and T-shirts.
Kanda & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting vocalist Lenet Neifert. Come down and have some snacks and listen to Lenet sing and entertain.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting live music by Stubborn Moth. Grandma’s Pantry “The Little Nook” will be open serving its delicious menu options and beverages.
Off the Rails Brewery, 228 S. Main St., will be hosting Veronica who will be doing flash tattoos.
Dude’s Market featuring Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St., will be open during art walk and invites you in to enjoy a delicious drink.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, hosts open mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom has happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be having a parking lot party with live music from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting Naomi S. Velasquez, a textile, book and paper artist.
Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St., will be open serving sushi and more.
REstylez, 322 E. Center St. will be hosting a Children’s Entrepreneur Market featuring Ireland’s Sweet treats; Amaka, an up-and-coming artist; and Izzy, a crafter. Light refreshments will be served. Come down and support their budding businesses.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be having its First Friday spooky free DIY mini craft.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will have Tiffany, who is teaming up with Skip Mullin for country meets classic rock, live in the loft beginning at 8 p.m.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com
