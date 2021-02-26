What we scrape off our plates after a meal is rarely talked about. During scarcity and high food costs, practicing food behaviors to save money, resources and to prevent unnecessary waste are even more important. It is estimated that Americans throw away billions of pounds of food each year. The food waste at grocery stores or in the grower’s fields would be another source of food waste. Yes, not all food that is thrown out can be saved or eaten, but food waste studies show much of what we throw away at home can be prevented.
Start at home in your own kitchen by planning meals based on foods you already have on hand. Look in the refrigerator, pantry or freezer for foods to be used in meal planning, then add foods not available to your shopping list. Purchase only the amount of perishable foods to be eaten or frozen within a few days.
Get creative with your leftover foods. Transform those foods into soups, stews, use as toppings for salads or baked potatoes, wrap them into pita bread or into a corn or flour tortilla. You may also label and freeze leftovers for later use. At our home we use “planovers” for work lunches.
Become the “master” of food rotation. This means to move older foods forward in your pantry, freezer, refrigerator or in long-term storage while placing the new food items behind the older. First-in, first-out (FIFO) is the phrase to remember. Use the “how to keep produce fresh longer-infographic” on homefoodsafety.org. Place foods that could spoil quickly within sight, such as in the front of the refrigerator or on the counter if non-perishable. Wait to wash produce until right before serving will also extend the shelf life.
Be mindful of food portion sizes by choosing smaller portions to start with at the first of your meal. Smaller children’s portion sizes are measured with tablespoons while adults portion sizes are ¼ to 1 cup. Ask for to-go containers if eating out to eat the reheated/refrigerated meal later. Learn how to properly bottle or dehydrate foods at home. Find a place to donate foods that are still safe to eat at a local food pantry or shelter. Composting food is also a great option. For more ideas visit your local extension office.
Source: www.eatright.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.