• Today is Election Day, and polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. In Pocatello, you can vote for mayor, City Council and school board. Visit www.bannockcounty.us/elections to find your polling location.
• There will be a Dia de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the ISU Pond Student Union. Students, faculty, staff and community members will be able to walk by, marvel at the cultural representations, and learn about the holiday’s significance.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• The ISU College of Business will host a free movie night at 7 p.m. today at the Bengal Theater, with the classic movie “Glengarry Glen Ross.” Admission is free. All are welcome.
Wednesday
• Zoo Idaho will host Wild Winter Wildlife on Wednesdays in November. Join us and meet the residents of Zoo Idaho. Each class will investigate the unique adaptations of our animal family. This week’s class, which is about elk, will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required. Cost is $10. Register at www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will host Picture Family Film Fest from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free and it is open to all ages. Information on films and trailers can be found at tinyurl.com/c6we6c9a.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets run from $45 to $50 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
