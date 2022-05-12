• Encore screenings of Oscar nominated “Cyrano” will be featured at the Bengal Theater at 5 and 7:30 p.m. today in the ISU Pond Student Union. Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he’s convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who’s in love with someone else. Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett star. If you only see one movie this year, let it be “Cyrano.” Admission is $1 for everyone for ISU summer movies. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/cyrano.
• Jazz is back at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, at 6 p.m. today, featuring Honey Mama from Idaho Falls. Honey Mama plays a fusion of jazz, rock, funk and soul.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Today-Saturday
• Musicians West will hold the 23rd Annual Piano Festival and Competition at ISU today, Friday and Saturday. Visit musicianswest.org to view a schedule of events, all of which are free and open to the public.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• JJ Jones will perform live from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Goody’s Deli & Pub, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Friday & Saturday
• Westside Players are putting on a production of “Yankee Tavern,” a conspiracy thriller, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at westsideplayers.org or at the door until 7:20 p.m. the day of the show.