BOISE — The Idaho Commission for Libraries is again offering public libraries in the Gem State the opportunity to receive Chromebooks, accessories and training resources to bolster local digital inclusion, equity and literacy efforts. The number of available Chromebooks is 175. The application period is open through Aug. 16.

During a pilot of the Connecting Communities program in fall of 2022, the ICfL distributed 135 Chromebooks to 10 libraries throughout the state. Those libraries then utilized the devices at their locations or gave them to community members to keep after those individuals completed basic technology and cybersecurity training.

