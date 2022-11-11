POCATELLO — The Center for Hope and Recovery United held the ribbon cutting for its new location on Oct. 27. The Center for Hope and Recovery United is located at the City Center Campus, 1001 N. 7th Ave., Suite 150 in Pocatello. The new location is central to providing the most services for the Center's patients as it fits the ecosystem of the City Center Campus. The Portneuf Health Trust paid for the renovations and improvements to the new space and provides an extremely low-cost lease to help the organization sustain its services.
“This is one of the last pieces to the puzzle in helping this vulnerable group of people struggling with mental health, and it’s the recovery or final stage of helping people get their life back,” said Shaun Menchaca, CEO of Portneuf Health Trust.
The Center for Hope and Recovery United is only one of nine community resource centers in Idaho. The services offered at Hope and Recovery are strictly peer-run and tailored to each client based on needs and circumstances. Some of the many services available for clients are assisting in finding a counselor, writing a resume, technical training, activities to connect with others and many other services to support the client. Every service is completely free to help provide the most assistance to the community.
“Meeting the peers where they’re at when they come through the door is our big goal,” Kyle Woodworth, program manager, said.
The doors to The Center for Hope and Recovery United are always open to clients seeking assistance and their families. The Center for Hope and Recovery United now has a weekly family recovery night every Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Central Christian Church. These family nights start with a dinner encouraging family discussion, followed by age-appropriate breakout rooms that are strictly educational and end with a combined group discussion. The focus is to bring families together and celebrate the family unit.
“It’s based (on) celebrating families (and) to help families break cycles of substance dependency and unhealthy relationships. You can see the growth in the family, and it’s awesome to see,” explained Woodworth.
No matter the stage of recovery, The Center for Hope and Recovery United is there to be a guiding hand in the journey to recovery and hope for others.
“We are examples in our own recovery and lived experiences that recovery is possible,” Benji Pedroza, assistant director, said.
