Please join us for Debra’s (Debbie’s) Celebration of Life on Sept. 19, 2 to 5 p.m., at Sister City Park, Pocatello Creek Road and Satterfield Drive. We will be practicing social distancing and masks will be available to anyone who needs one.
Debbie was the first daughter born on March 18, 1951, in Pocatello to Jay Ross and Lillie Cunningham; she was the second child of six children as follows: David, Debra, Jim, Barbara, Kay and Jay.
Debbie will be remembered for her loving ways. Her youngest daughter Terra said, “I’ll never forget your laugh, your beautiful smile, your warm, loving arms and your soft kisses.”
Her middle daughter Angela said: “The world lost one of the sweetest souls … my mother, Debra Briggs to know her was to love her. If you were lucky enough to call her a friend or family, you knew you would get a big hug and smooch right on the lips upon greeting her.”
Her oldest daughter Cynthia said, “Ode to my mother who I will forever cherish and know in my heart she was and always will be my biggest fan." Cynthia was able to read her a special poem before she passed on July 30, 2020.
Debbie is survived by her husband Pat. They met at Kraft Food and would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21. Debbie also worked at Fifth Avenue Restaurant, ISU Food Services and the Press Box. Deb and Pat were blessed with eight grandchildren: Justin and Jacob Tennant, Gabrielle (Gabby), Margot (Maggie), and Sophia Vietri; Olivia, Veronica and Harlee Larsen. She is also survived by her nieces, Tina (Cunningham) Packer, Leslie (Cunningham) Rowe, Jessica (Cunningham) Kroll, Stefanee (Cunningham) Welker and Angel (Colling) Rivara (living in Italy); and her nephews Ross, Darrell, Conar, and Nolan Cunningham plus Clint and Mathew Colling. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.