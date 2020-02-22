“The last few weeks have been a bit interesting. I have realized how doing the 12-Week Challenge has been a new mindset.”
Three weeks ago, you were introduced to Sandy Ashby, a participant in the national annual Gold’s Gym 12-Week Challenge, which is a personal transformational journey not only for the body, but also the mind and soul. In her own words, she shared why she was doing the challenge — new habits for a healthy life. This week Sandy talks about being in a battle of where she thinks she should be and why she feels she hasn’t gotten there.
“I am working out every day and eating well, but my progress has not been as quick as I had hoped. I am now making weekly goals with Sherrie for exercise and food prepping, but after all day working on my feet and tired when I get home, it is hard to get up and go work out. It is also hard when it is cold and dark outside where I would rather be home in my jammies.
“I have had to make some changes with eating like replacing the bread on a sandwich with lettuce and getting my carbs from fruits and veggies rather than the breads. But I do miss my flour tortillas in the morning with my egg burrito. Then there is my ankle still healing from its break in October. The doctor told me that the break hasn’t filled, so Sherrie and I have had to adapt with my exercise.
“My family says they can see a change in my body, but when I look in the mirror, I can’t see it. I never have been a patient person, so I keep reminding myself that this is my new way of life and it will take time and a lot of learning. To help me get there, I have some quotes on my mirror:
Don’t let insecure thoughts ruin something amazing.
Bag the ‘could'ves and Whys: Would have, could have, should have and why don’t I or didn’t I?
And a couple from Joyce Meyer:
Make peace with my thighs!
I am with myself 24 hours a day, so I better get along with myself!
“The most positive thing about all of this is that at the end of the day, I am feeling so much better.”
