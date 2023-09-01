Bryce Angell
I drive two Chevy Silverados. Both have been well used. You could almost say my Chevy trucks appear to be abused.
But they’re not abused, just older. And they’ve driven out their worth. Combined the mileage adds to fifteen times around the earth.
I shopped the local dealerships to purchase a new truck. The price tag is a hair width shy of 80,000 bucks.
So I can’t afford to buy a Silverado off the lot. I guess I’ll keep on driving the old Chevys that I’ve got.
Each rig is used as backup for the other Chevy truck. A breakdown always happens right along with my bad luck.
And now the older Chevy isn’t holding up its part. Sometimes when you turn the key the blasted truck won’t start.
It’s not every time, while cranking, that my Chevy won’t kick in. I think it has an evil mind, just like the devil’s kin.
We drove the other Chevy and so glad we had two trucks. ‘Cuz if we didn’t have both trucks, we’d be like sitting ducks.
But just as luck would have it I misplaced the good truck keys. They disappeared about as fast as mice who stole the cheese.
The locksmith ordered keys. He said it takes a week or so. Then hopefully we’d get our Chevy truck back on the go.
So now we had no choice. The older Chevy was a must. You don’t drive from hell to breakfast with a truck you cannot trust.
That night while eating tuna fish with peas and cream style corn, I heard the Chevy cranking then a blaring on the horn.
Well sure enough the clunker wouldn’t start for my good wife. I darn near grabbed the twelve-gauge. End the worthless Chevy’s life.
With both trucks broken down we were in dire straits for real. I must have lost my temper ‘cuz I whacked the steering wheel.
Then I witnessed a small miracle. My Chevy came alive. Beating on the steering wheel gave me a truck to drive.
Well since that day and when my Chevy doesn’t do its part, I whack the steering wheel two times. My Silverado starts.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.