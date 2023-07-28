Bryce Angell

This dude ranch is much nicer than most ranches I have seen. The cowboys feed us hay and oats, yet keep us mighty lean.

I heard one cowboy say, “A horse whose stomach’s fat and round, will let the saddle slip on down. The dude will hit the ground.”

Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.

