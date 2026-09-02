AMERICA250 AND BLACKFOOT125America250 — Blackfoot Remembers. Together we are Stronger is the theme of the Community gathering on Sep 12 at 10 a.m. at the Blackfoot High School Commons area. 25 years ago our nation drew together in compassion and resolve the day after the 9/ll attack. This month we gather again to say we remember, we honor and we stand united. A light breakfast will be served. All are welcome.
ANNOUNCEMENTSIt is Fair week, starting Friday, Sep 4. I’m including the activities happening at the Home Arts Demonstration Kitchen — which has a variety of activities, competitions and presentations, starting Saturday, Sep 5, and going through Friday, Sep 11. Full details are at funatthefair.com.
COMMUNITY HAPPENINGSThursday:
Music Together Toddlin’ Town Artsis holding a free Pop-Up Class today at 1 p.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist. The fun is for kids ages 0-5 years. The church is located at 168 S. University Ave.
Friday:
Blackfoot High School Class of 2006 is holding their 20th reunion today from 6-9 p.m. at the new student center at the school. Costs $25 per person or $40 for two guests — no children.
Saturday:
It’s parade day! The Eastern Idaho State Fair parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Rich St. and Shilling and marchs on down Shilling until Alice St. Come see the state’s Liberty Bell that will be on ones of the floats. Even ring it!
The Elite Heat Classic 2026 golf tournament to raise funds for the Blackfooot Fire Department. They are raising funds to purchase a thermal imaging camera needed for search & rescue and when responding to fires. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and Tee-off is at 8:30 a.m. Lunch is provided. The tournament is hosted by Elite Restoration. Questions? Call Karlee at 208-919-0923.
EISF Kitchen theme is Competition! At 6 p.m. is the Chopped Baking Competition sponsored by Kitchen Kneads.
Sunday:
EISF Kitchen is Sugar Art Demonstration Day that includes tutorials throughout the day.
Monday:
EISF Kitchen’s Expert Day. At 1 p.m. Bryan Booker will cover Hiking and at 2 p.m. Blackhawk BBQ Pit will be teaching about BBQ. Finally, at 3 p.m. Gaya Guymon will be talking about Party Planning.
Tuesday:
EISF Kitchen’s Kitchen Kneads Demo Day. Cinnamon Rolls by Kaeli at 1 p.m., followed by Ancient Warrior Muffins and Waffles by Tylan at 2 p.m. and Caramel Apples at 3 p.m. Hmmm, how do you use Kitchen Kneads appliances for caramel apples? May have to go see…
Wednesday, Sept. 9:
EISF Quilt Day — huge day. Starting at 10 a.m. with a Quilt Walk in the Needlecraft Building and at 11 a.m. they will cover Paper Piecing. After lunch they will talk of Paint-by-Number Quilting at 1 p.m., Quilting with Curves at 2 p.m., Quilt Blocks at 3 p.m. and Applique at 4 p.m.
And don’t forget these regular events:Wednesdays:
The Village volunteer mid-day action,10-3, 250 W. Judicial St. 208-569-6298.
Elks Lodge, public lunch, 11-1:30, 123 N. Ash St.
DJ Trivia Tumbleweed, 7-9 p.m., 40 W. Pacific St.
Thursdays:
Zumba, 2:15 p.m., Senior Center at 20 E. Pacific St. $4, all abilities.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 3rd week of month from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial Methodist Church.
Shelley Farmers Market, 4:30-7:30, at 184 N. Park. Expanding Grand Raffle.
Bingham County Senior Center Helping Hands service group,10:30 a.m., 20 E. Pacific.
Fridays:
St. Paul’s Episcopalian Church, from 7-7, at 72 N. Shilling.
Bingham County Humane Society spay/neuter voucher purchases Friday, 12-4 p.m. at 766 S. Broadway, next to Arctic Circle.
Elks Lodge, public lunch,11-1:30, 123 N. Ash St.
Saturdays:
Russett Rollers, at 124 S State St. in Shelley, free play of games
Zumba, 8:30 a.m., Blackfoot Rec Center, 1350 Parkway Dr. #31, $4, all abilities.
Blackfoot Farmers’ Market, 9-1 p.m., Jensen’s Grove, 793 E. Airport Rd.
Mondays:
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship XII Stones free, delivered dinners, 208-785-3247.
Tuesdays:
Bingham County Humane Society spay/neuter voucher purchases 12-6 p.m. at 766 S. Broadway, next to Arctic Circle.
Zumba, 2:15 p.m., Senior Center at 20 E. Pacific St. $4, all abilities.
RIPPLESIt’s time to Fill the Boot to support the Fire Department. Firefighters will be at the Meridian and Bridge intersection with boots in hand for donations. Such a simple way to serve while waiting for the light to change!
Another idea to serve and spread beauty this week — keep some small garbage sacks in the car and pick up trash wherever you park. Just a quick 5-minute check can make a difference. Extra points for not grumbling too loudly about the trashy 9 days a’coming.
If you have events or announcements to be included — contact me at jannmmneish@gmail.com. I need the information by the Friday before publication on Wednesday.
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