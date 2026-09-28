BLACKFOOT — The construction work inside the Milmor Building has finally ended, and the new management company is eager to show off what has been accomplished. An open house is planned for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Light refreshments will be served.
The Milmor, formerly called Eccles Hotel, was built in 1916. Much of the classic structure remains, but the newly finished 27 apartments have been totally modernized for today’s lifestyle. Some of these apartments are studios, some are one-bedroom and three are ADA accessible. Several floor plans are available. There is even one with its own private balcony. All are perfectly set up, ready for furniture.
An onsite laundry facility with all-new machines has been added to the ground floor. Wi-Fi and many other amenities are included in the rental price. Tenant entry will be by code pads on each door for security. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as more parking on the street. Rents range from $750 to $995 per month.
The downtown location of the Milmor building is walking distance from several restaurants and pubs, as well as the post office, city hall, banks and shopping.
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