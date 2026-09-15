BLACKFOOT — The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with The Village to host an Off-Road Showdown where one lucky person will win a new Jeep.
Cindy Reese, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, said the showdown will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Tadd Jenkins Auto Group, 1090 Ford Way. Tadd Jenkins Auto Group is one of the major sponsors of this event.
“We’ve partnered with East Idaho off-roaders with Jeeps and Broncos,” Reese said. “There will be vendors, a poker run and an articulation ramp.”
During the event, a raffle will be drawn to decide who wins the 2026 Jeep that was donated to the Chamber of Commerce earlier this year. Reese said the chamber has been preparing for this event since March.
“We’ve sold close to 3,000 raffle tickets,” Reese said. “The chance of winning is about one in 3,000.”
The proceeds made from selling the raffle tickets will go toward the Chamber of Commerce and The Village, a center created to provide children in foster care with anything they need.
“They provide all kinds of things from clothes and formula to newborns to prom dresses for teenagers,” Reese said.
Reese said she looks forward to giving the Jeep away since the chamber has planned for this event for so long. She also looks forward to supporting The Village through this event.
“So many families open their hearts to foster children and help them gain dignity,” Reese said. “The Village helps them do that.”
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