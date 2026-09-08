BLACKFOOT PUBLIC LIBRARY
Wednesday: Wiggly Wednesdays Storytime at 10 a.m. at the library. The theme is “Scarecrows.”
Music and Movement at 11:30 a.m. for kids ages 0-5. An interactive time of learning and rhyme — even for the parents.
Thursday: Digital Bites, an adult technology class with “bite-sized” lessons, from 1 to 2 p.m. The topic is “Searching New Books.”
Teen Grab-and-Go from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. They will create galaxy jars.
Lucy’s Ladies Book Club at 6:45 p.m., discussing “The Personal Librarian.”
Friday: Footloose Friday Sensory Storytime at 10 a.m. for children who have sensory processing challenges.
Monday: Motion Mondays Storytime at 10 a.m. The theme is “Fair time.”
Tuesday: After School Grab-and-Go for elementary-aged children from 4 to 5 p.m. They will create galaxy jars.
The Blackfoot Public Library is located at 129 N. Broadway and is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. For questions or more information, call 208-785-8628 or email library@cityofblackfoot. org.
SNAKE RIVER SCHOOL COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Little Libraries: The library has eight Take-a-book! Leave-a-book! Little Libraries in the Blackfoot and Snake River area. These are free for everyone; no library card is needed. Locations are listed at https://www.snakeriverlibrary.com/little-libraries.
Wednesday: Story time with Ms. Tiniel at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. The learning theme will be “Letter F, Feelings.” Wear any color.
Friday: Miss Kynley’s Art Hour for ages 6-18. Classes are from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register for one of the four class times by calling 208-604-0727.
Monday: America250 Family Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. — a journey through 250 years of American history.
Tuesday: Story time with Ms. Tiniel at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. The learning theme will be “Letter C, Cowgirls and Cowboys.” Wear cowboy gear.
The Snake River School Community Library is located at 924 W. Highway 39 and is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions or more information, call 208-684-3063 or email srscl@snakeriver.org.
SHOSHONE-BANNOCK TRIBAL LIBRARY
Wednesday: Author of the Month is Lew Allen Martin, who has written a Shoshone Language Dictionary that includes help with pronunciations. He will be speaking at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Light refreshments will follow. All are welcome.
Thursday: Chief Tahgee Family Fun Night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Homework help. Bring your homework for extra help.
Tuesday: Bookmobile visit to afterschool at 3:30 p.m.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Library is located at the Old Casino in Fort Hall (enter through the north side) and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions or more information, call 208-478-3919 or email sequoia.pahvitse@sbtribes.com.
NORTH BINGHAM COUNTY DISTRICT LIBRARY
Want to check out a pass to a museum? You can. The library has three passes that can be checked out for just one week, which will provide free admission to The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho for one household or a small group of up to six people. It currently has Josh Graham’s “Walking the Divide” contemporary art, Joseph Henry Sharp’s photography and the Museum Artists group display.
The museum is located at 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls and is open Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seniors who have Meals on Wheels deliveries can add a book by calling the library.
Habla Espanol? The library has a bilingual staff member on hand to help Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday: Little Einstein Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The theme is “Letter B.”
Norma Jean & Patricia Morris Party from 6 to 7 p.m. Come and thank them for over wo decades of service to the library.
Adult Dungeons & Dragons adventure at 6 p.m.
Thursday: Music and Movement for Toddlers (0-6 years) at 10:30 a.m.
Youth art class at 7 p.m.
Saturday: Bilingual Saturday/sabado bilingue, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Tuesday: Baby Toddler Storytime at 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Wiggly Bookworm Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The theme is “Dragons, Castles, Princesses & Princes.”
The North Bingham County District Library is located at 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For questions or more information, call 208-357-7801 or email staff@nblibrary. org.
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