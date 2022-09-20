It’s fall in Pocatello, and once again the residents of our fair city have an embarrassment of theatrical riches. The city boasts not one, not two, but three vibrant community theaters, to say nothing of the lively theater scene at the university and high schools. I typically dedicate this column to reviewing a single show, but because of the overlapping nature of this fall’s theater schedule, I’m going to be covering two performances today and previewing one more.

Westside Players’ fall show is “Dancing at Lughnasa,” a classic Irish memory play by Brian Friel and directed here by Jackie Czerapinski. Our perspective character, Michael Evans (Roger Freeman), is a prodigal son who reminisces about his childhood in the household of his mother, Christina Mundy (Tara Babcock) and aunts in a town called Ballybeg. Schoolteacher and staunch Catholic Kate (Trina Bonman — well, that last name looks familiar!) runs the house according to her strict rules, while Maggie (Rebekah Cote) tries her best to lift everyone’s spirits. Meanwhile, Agnes and Rose (Karen Parmeter and Abby Kiefner) try to supplement the family’s income by knitting gloves, only to have their livelihood threatened by a new clothing factory in the next town over. Meanwhile, their brother Jack Mundy (Steve Maheras) has returned from a mission trip in Uganda as a changed man, and Michael’s absent father, Gerry Evans (Clark Earley), has come back to woo Agnes. Friel’s script is a moving exploration of how the Mundy sisters are kept from realizing the truest expression of themselves both by rigid codes of “proper” behavior and the crushing weight of poverty. The cast does an admirable job of bringing this tragic tale to life, and does it all while managing a tricky Irish dialect. “Dancing at Lughnasa” runs through the weekend of Sept. 24.