It’s fall in Pocatello, and once again the residents of our fair city have an embarrassment of theatrical riches. The city boasts not one, not two, but three vibrant community theaters, to say nothing of the lively theater scene at the university and high schools. I typically dedicate this column to reviewing a single show, but because of the overlapping nature of this fall’s theater schedule, I’m going to be covering two performances today and previewing one more.
Westside Players’ fall show is “Dancing at Lughnasa,” a classic Irish memory play by Brian Friel and directed here by Jackie Czerapinski. Our perspective character, Michael Evans (Roger Freeman), is a prodigal son who reminisces about his childhood in the household of his mother, Christina Mundy (Tara Babcock) and aunts in a town called Ballybeg. Schoolteacher and staunch Catholic Kate (Trina Bonman — well, that last name looks familiar!) runs the house according to her strict rules, while Maggie (Rebekah Cote) tries her best to lift everyone’s spirits. Meanwhile, Agnes and Rose (Karen Parmeter and Abby Kiefner) try to supplement the family’s income by knitting gloves, only to have their livelihood threatened by a new clothing factory in the next town over. Meanwhile, their brother Jack Mundy (Steve Maheras) has returned from a mission trip in Uganda as a changed man, and Michael’s absent father, Gerry Evans (Clark Earley), has come back to woo Agnes. Friel’s script is a moving exploration of how the Mundy sisters are kept from realizing the truest expression of themselves both by rigid codes of “proper” behavior and the crushing weight of poverty. The cast does an admirable job of bringing this tragic tale to life, and does it all while managing a tricky Irish dialect. “Dancing at Lughnasa” runs through the weekend of Sept. 24.
Meanwhile, at Old Town Actors Studio, Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson directs “On Golden Pond” by Ernest Thompson, which tells the story of Norman and Ethel Thayer (John Grayson and Judith Long), a retired couple who spend their summers vacationing at the titular lake. The curmudgeonly Norman frequently predicts that he will not survive the summer due to his advanced years and heart condition. He enjoys poking fun at people, including local mailman Charlie Martin (Jed Bradley), who was a one-time suitor of Norman’s daughter. However, his cynical outlook on life is shaken up by a visit from the Thayers’ daughter Chelsea (Anne Swanson), her new boyfriend Bill (Jason Reed), and his son Billy (Kevin Wilson). “On Golden Pond” is a story of making peace–with our own mistakes, with those we’ve hurt, and with the briefness and fragility of this single, wonderful life. The cast successfully embodies characters whose attempts to connect with each other are often stunted and half-formed — it’s these moments of awkwardness that ring true to us in the audience, as we derive both humor and sympathy from their fumbling attempts to be truly understood by those around them. A shout-out here, too, to Bob Swanson’s set, which transforms the intimate Old Town Actors Studio space into the Thayer’s cabin on Golden Pond, complete with a function screen door as the facade through which the audience enters the theater. “On Golden Pond” runs through Sept. 26.
Finally, I wasn’t able to make it to the Palace Theatre before press time, but by all accounts, their currently running production of “Tuck Everlasting” is charming and heartwarming, in addition to featuring some strong performances. I’ll hopefully have the opportunity to do a longer write-up soon, but don’t miss the show, which runs through Oct. 8.
There’s a common thread running through the fall shows here in Pocatello — the ache of melancholy, and the importance of coming to terms with and making the most of our lives. What better way to spend them than seeing and enjoying the performing arts together, than connecting to each other and reflecting on our shared humanity? I can’t think of many.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.