Because of the democratization of opinion via the internet, the lines between high and low art have been significantly blurred. Technology digitally bridged the proximity of each side of the culture war. All the while, the economics behind the demand for and funding of populist art slowly forces these worlds further apart. The result is Instagram accounts promoting unrealistic living standards afforded by millionaire influencers and Martin Scorsese arguing online with comic book fanboys over the value of superhero movies. These are the social dynamics that director Mark Mylod and writers Seth Reiss and Will Tracy explore within their dark comedic satire of the culinary world, “The Menu.”

Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) brings his date Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) to an invite-only dinner prepared at an offshore, exclusive restaurant by a world-class cook named Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Tyler fancies himself a well-read foodie, excited by the prospects of Slowik’s famously cryptic and conceptual multi-course meal, while Margot remains skeptical. Other attendees to this island eatery include a renowned food critic named (Janet McTeer), her date (Reed Birney), a table of young venture capitalists (Rob Yang, Arturo Castro and Mark St. Cyr) and a spoiled actor (John Leguizamo), who wants to start a food-travel program for television.

