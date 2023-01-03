Film Review - Avatar: The Way of Water

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Britain Dalton, as Lo'ak, in a scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water."

 Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

As computer technology progresses filmmaking, James Cameron's ambitions stretch to meet the edge of what is possible to achieve within the frame. He spares no expense, topping previous budgets with every new release. Luckily for the director, his box-office returns always swell beyond what was previously possible to meet these costly ambitions.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is perhaps his biggest gamble yet. A direct sequel to an original film that set the standards for 3D cinema, 11 years after the fact. Marvel and the superhero era was barely off the ground in 2009, and the novelty of 3D has already come and gone. Likewise, the hype around Cameron’s heroic tale about colonialist earthlings pillaging a rainforest planet inhabited by a warrior race of blue cat people left only a faint impression on the world of fandom. In the year of our Lord 2023, who still talks about Jake Sully, Neytiri and the battle against the humans for the sovereign planet of Pandora?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.