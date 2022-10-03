POCATELLO — Dan Green, a Pocatello resident, is making a goal to ride his bike in all 50 states.
Green said that so far, he has ridden in 39 out of 50 states. The states he has visited include Alaska, Hawaii and 10 of the original 13 colonies.
"I just like to travel and ride bikes," he said. "My girlfriend suggested that I try and ride in all 50 states."
Green said he would be flying to Atlanta in November to ride his bike in Georgia. During that trip, he will also be able to visit North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
"Those are the next ones I'll check off the list," he said.
Green said he has been doing this for the past five years. His goal is to ride in all 50 states by the time he turns 50.
"I had already ridden in a few states," he said. "I just made it a goal."
When he isn't bike riding, Green works over 60 hours a week as an electronics calibration technician at a government facility. He said the reason he loves bike riding is that it gives him a chance to be outside.
"That's the biggest thing," he said. "Getting outside and seeing the country."
Green expressed gratitude for Ty Nelson, owner of East Fork Bikes in Pocatello. He said his bike riding wouldn't be possible without him.
"He gave me expert advice and great deals on bikes and parts," he said.
