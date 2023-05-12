Jeremy Gugino

Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

Among the more unheralded advancements in women’s rights in America was the advent of “no fault” divorce laws. Some version of “no fault” divorces exist in all 50 states, and they work pretty much how it sounds. If you are unhappy in your marriage, you can file for divorce. That’s it. If you’re annoyed your husband wears Crocs and socks everywhere he goes, you can divorce him, and he can’t really do much about it. Granted, there may be litigation over property division and child custody, but the dissolution of the marriage is essentially a done deal.

So why would this be a women’s rights issue?

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.