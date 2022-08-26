Wynnm

Wynnm, a popular singer in the Netherlands from Pocatello, performing in Amsterdam. 

 Photo originally taken by Luis Melo

POCATELLO — Wynnm, a singer from Pocatello who is popular in the Netherlands, will perform in the Gate City on Tuesday.

Wynnm was born in Tucson, Arizona, but raised in Pocatello. She explained that she went to school in Pocatello until she was 14 when she went to a boarding school out of the state.

Tags

Recommended for you