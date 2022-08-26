Wynnm, a popular singer in the Netherlands from Pocatello, performing in Amsterdam.
POCATELLO — Wynnm, a singer from Pocatello who is popular in the Netherlands, will perform in the Gate City on Tuesday.
Wynnm was born in Tucson, Arizona, but raised in Pocatello. She explained that she went to school in Pocatello until she was 14 when she went to a boarding school out of the state.
"All this time, I was playing music," she said. "I learned the guitar when I was twelve."
She started performing in small family shops in Pocatello at age 12. After finishing her degree in Amsterdam, she signed a music deal in the Netherlands. She performs a unique style of music.
"I like to describe it as folk alternative," she said. "I sometimes play with pop elements; sometimes with indie elements."
She even started her own band in the Netherlands. During the pandemic, they released an album. Now, she is excited to return to Pocatello for her performance.
"I'm coming back to Pocatello to visit my family," she said. "I will be playing at the Elks Lodge. I will just be playing my guitar."
Wynnm said that anyone interested in her music can find it on Spotify and Apple Music. They will also be able to purchase vinyl at her performance.
"I will be bringing my first batch of vinyl that people will be able to purchase if they want," she said.
The concert will take place at the Pocatello Elks Lodge at 410 S. Main St. from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.