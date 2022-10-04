POCATELLO — A business that will offer several types of martial arts classes will soon be open for students at a new location.
Ajax Tadehara, teacher of the Schnauzer Judo Club, said that the new location will feature three different classes.
"We're going to get a new location in conjunction with a Brazilian Jujitsu club and a wrestling club," he said.
Tadehara said that at his club's current location — inside Colossal Fight Company on South Main Street — he has about 23 students. With this new location, he is going to be able to accept more students.
"There's going to be three separate mat areas," he said. "Each program is going to be able to do an open schedule whenever they want."
Tadehara will also be able to teach classes more throughout the week. Currently, he teaches Judo two days a week.
"We'll be able to go to three days a week and work up to four or five days a week," he said.
Tadehara will accept students of all ages. Right now he has students as young as 5 years old, as well as a few adult students.
"We'll have a class for younger kids ages 5 to 10, a class for kids ages 10 to 15 and an adult class," he said.
The new location isn't ready for opening yet. Tadehara said he hopes to be able to open in the next few weeks.
"We're doing some prep work right now," he said. "Hopefully it will be open sometime in the next four to six weeks. Then there will be a grand opening."
Tadehara has been practicing Judo for his entire life. He was even a world team member and Olympic training partner at one point in his life.
"My dad taught Judo while I was growing up," he said. "I was born and raised into it."
Now that he is teaching Judo, Tadehara said that he loves hearing the feedback from the parents of his students.
"They tell me about how it's helping their kids to focus," he said. "They start to do better in school and they have a good time."
The new location will be at 300 N 5 Avenue in Pocatello. More information will be made available as opening day approaches.
