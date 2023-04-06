Mike Davis held the mic in one hand and reached down with the other. During this post-practice interview Thursday afternoon, Davis was receiving a gift from Finley and Bowen Hawkins, the 3- and 1-year-old children of Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins, which was a ziploc bag with a s’more and a handwritten note inside.

We couldn’t love the Bengals any s’more. Happy Easter. Love, Finley and Bowen.

Mark Weber ISU

Idaho State offensive line coach Mark Weber (center) works with two offensive linemen during Thursday's practice.
Mark Weber ISU

Idaho State offensive line coach Mark Weber (right) directs three offensive linemen during Thursday's practice.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

