The fifth-ranked Bulldogs stayed unbeaten Friday, needing just one quarter to blow open a 61-0 home-opener win over Challis. Seven different players found the end zone for Rockland (3-0). Zach Permann ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on three carries, while Xavier Parrish went 6-of-13 passing for 53 yards and three touchdowns.
North Gem 32, Sho-Ban 0
The Cowboys (3-1) shut out the Chiefs (0-2) at home Friday behind a balanced offensive effort. Porter Hatch led the way with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. He also completed 2-of-3 passes for 30 yards and a score. On top of that, he had eight tackles and an interception on defense. Clay Johnson ran for 55 yards, and Jeremiah Perry scored twice, once on the ground and once through the air. Hal Lusk paced the defense with 14 tackles and a sack. Sho-Ban has now lost nine straight games dating back to last season.
Gooding 28, American Falls 27
The Beavers (2-2) lost back-to-back games for the first time in two years, falling just short on the road Friday. Onyx Kunsaitis carried the load with 137 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. QB Austin Teichert threw for 100 yards and a touchdown on 5-of-6 passing while adding 42 rushing yards. Hunter Grigg caught that touchdown pass and finished with 100 receiving yards. Thorne Rose contributed 55 yards on 12 rushes.
Adrian (Ore.) 54, Grace 22
The Grizzlies (1-3) have lost three straight games for the first time in five years, falling at home Friday to the Antelopes, who are Oregon's Class 1A 8-man reigning state champions. Kade Kimball was all over the stat sheet for Grace, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 46 yards and a score and catching a touchdown pass of his own, finishing with 374 yards all by himself. Keathen Edwards was his top target, hauling in seven catches for 172 yards and a touchdown, including an 85-yard connection. Tate Stoddard led the defense with 20 tackles.
Aberdeen 13, Marsh Valley 6
The Tigers (2-2, 1-0 3A South East Idaho Conference) snapped a two-game slide with a league-opening win on the road in Arimo. Aberdeen ran for 258 yards on 46 carries, paced by Treyton Jenkins (63 yards, two touchdowns) and Isaac Driscoll (89 yards on 15 carries). Erik Alvarez chipped in 56 yards on the ground.
The Eagles (0-4, 0-1) fell to 0-4 for the second time in three full seasons. Preston Guthrie topped Marsh Valley with 45 yards on 10 carries to go with 10 tackles. Luke Schroeder added 65 yards and six tackles on seven carries, and QB Hunter East threw for 37 yards while also scoring a rushing touchdown.
Northridge (UT) 38, Preston 20
The Indians (0-3) are off to their second 0-3 start in the last three seasons after Friday's road loss. Carter Perry threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-29 passing while also rushing for 78 yards and a score on 11 carries. Cash Harris was his top target, hauling in 10 catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Herbst added three catches for 54 yards.
Soda Springs 47, Firth 33
The Cardinals (1-2) snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season with a home win Friday. Makiah Browning was dynamic on both ends. The senior went 9-of-18 for 215 yards and three touchdowns through the air, then added 128 yards and two more scores on 14 carries, finishing with 343 total yards. Zayden Garbett added 81 receiving yards and 37 rushing yards, and Blake Maughan hauled in a touchdown catch.
South Fremont 41, Bear Lake 6
The Bears (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season on the road Friday. Dax Perkins went 20-of-39 passing for 179 yards, but was picked off twice. Bear Lake didn't have much of a running game either, with just 65 yards. Tate Ewing (seven catches, 58 yards) and Tyken Carlisle (seven catches, 70 yards) led the receiving corps, while Tyson Alleman scored the Bears' lone touchdown.
Weiser 44, Snake River 14
The Panthers (0-4) are off to their worst start in six years after Friday's road loss, though all four defeats have come against ranked opponents, this one to the fourth-ranked Wolverines (3-1). Snake River's defense was gashed on the ground for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
West Side 34, Ririe 20
The top-ranked Pirates (4-0) rolled to their best start since 2021 in a Homecoming win Friday. Drake Sage scored three touchdowns, a 50-yard run, a 31-yard TD catch and a 39-yard run, as West Side jumped out to a 33-6 lead before the Bulldogs (1-3) rallied late for a more respectable final margin. Mason Williams found the end zone on an 80-yard touchdown run, and Copen Campbell scored on a 7-yard run set up by a shanked Ririe punt. West Side ran for 248 yards on just 24 carries as a team.
Century 33, Canyon Ridge 16
The Diamondbacks (1-2, 0-2 5A High Country Conference) picked up their first win of the season Friday on the road. Senior QB Justus Mangum was responsible for three different types of touchdowns, throwing for one, rushing for another and catching a third.
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