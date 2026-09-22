Malad baseball (copy)

Malad senior Kurt Ward delivers during the first inning of the Dragons 3A state playoff opener against Salmon in May at Wolfe Field in Caldwell.

 PAUL LAMBERT CORRESPONDENT

There’s a reason Malad has played in back-to-back state championship games.

The Dragons put four players on the 3A all-state team, including three on the first team alone this past season.

Senior Carter Carey (C), a St. Cloud CC commit, hit .439 with 35 RBIs. Senior Kurt Ward (P/DH) went 4-1 with a 2.07 ERA and hit .365 with 26 RBIs. Junior Easton Green (LF/P) hit .409 with 40 stolen bases in 42 attempts. And junior Dawsyn Peterson (SS/P) was a second-team selection. It all helped Malad to a runner-up finish at state.

In 6A, Highland placed two players on the second team in seniors Cooper Colonel (2B/3B) and Cannon Eddie (C/P).

Moving down to 5A, Preston’s Conner Thomson made first team at shortstop/pitcher. The senior led all divisions in slugging percentage (1.068) while topping 5A in batting average (.554) and on-base percentage (.649), going 6-2 with a 2.08 ERA on the mound.

Rounding it out in 4A, Marsh Valley’s Tate Whitworth earned first-team honors at shortstop/pitcher. The senior paced all divisions in hits (66) with 4A’s best on-base percentage (.688) and OPS (1.534), while going 8-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 82 strikeouts.

The all-state teams are voted on by the state’s coaches via a voting system hosted by the Idaho Statesman.

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