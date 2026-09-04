POCATELLO − After a sluggish start, the Skyline Grizzlies controlled the game, rattling off 21 points in the second half to defeat the Century Diamondbacks 35-24 and move to 2-0.
“We knew they were a well-coached team,” Skyline head coach Scott Berger said. “Coach Fleischmann does a great job. Those guys are excellent coaches. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. Going on the road is always difficult, but you have to learn how to do that, and we’re getting better.”
A big performance from senior quarterback John Giannini III accounted for four touchdowns, including a connection with senior wide receiver Cash Webster, who cruised into the end zone to put the Griz up three possessions late in the fourth quarter.
“We started out a little bit flat,” Giannini III said. “Then we picked it up. Once we got that first score, we were able to pick up the intensity. I feel like once we can score, we can control the game. And that’s what I tell our offense, and that’s what I felt like we did.”
For the Diamondbacks, senior quarterback Justus Mangum showed off his talent both with his arm and his legs, accounting for all three of Century’s touchdowns and bringing a spark to the Diamondbacks’ offense late in the fourth.
The Diamondbacks fall to 0-2 and will be back on the road next week as they look to get back on track. They’ll travel to Canyon Ridge to take on the Riverhawks on Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies will look to move to 3-0 and will be right back home in Pocatello to take on the Thunder next Friday at 7 p.m.
“It’s a nine-game season. Every game’s important,” Berger said. “Especially adding Poky and Century to our conference, our district. Every game counts, and now only 12 teams make it to the playoffs, so it’s real important that you win games and you have to keep on improving.”
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