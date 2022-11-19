Xavier Guillory TD

Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory jogs into the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown reception during Saturday’s game against Cal Poly.

Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory, who was arrested the night of Oct. 28 on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, has been suspended for ISU's final game of the season Saturday afternoon against No. 21 Idaho, per an ISU spokesman.

Pocatello police could not collect a valid Breathalyzer sample when they arrested Guillory, which is why they obtained a warrant for a blood test to determine if Guillory's blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit of 0.08%. ISU had decided that until the test came back, Guillory would continue to play, and he did. But Guillory's BAC came back over the limit ahead of this weekend's game, per a source with knowledge of the situation, and he will not play in Saturday's game.

