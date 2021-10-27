After a disappointing three seasons in Pocatello, Debs Brereton will not return as the Idaho State women's soccer coach, the university announced Wednesday.
Hired in late 2018 after a stint at Ohio, Brereton's time with the Bengals featured little success. In the last three seasons, ISU has posted a combined record of 4-38-5 and failed to make a single conference tournament appearance.
“We appreciate the service Debs offered our program over the last three years,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said in a statement. “Coach Brereton is an exceptional person.
"Her teams have performed at a high level in the classroom and have been an engaged part of the campus community. At this time, however, a change is needed to take the program to a higher level of performance on the pitch.”
Story continues below video
Whoever is the next ISU coach will have the tall task of improving a defense that was one of the worst in the country. This season, the Bengals allowed 2.9 goals a game, which put them No. 328 out of 326 Division I schools.
Brereton's team experienced some turnover, with three seniors and one graduate student not returning after the spring season.
Brereton will continue to receive biweekly installments of her $65,500 contract until Jan. 20, 2022 but Idaho State made sure to mention in its statement that, "A national search to hire a new head coach will begin immediately."
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.