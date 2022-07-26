football

The south Pocatello/Century Steelers play the southeast Blackfoot Broncos last fall for the Southeast Idaho Youth Football League’s 2021 championship.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

If you were paying attention to what was happening with head injuries and the National Football League about 10 years ago, you were probably rightly concerned about whether to allow your child to play football. Granted, little league football is nothing like a grinding professional career of daily blows to the noggin, but as a parent, it would only make sense that you’d start to question the safety of signing your child up for youth football.

Les Hernandez, who has been president of the Southeast Idaho Youth Football League (SIYFL) since 1992, can certainly understand your concerns. He’s coached his own kids in football, as well as soccer (another sport with known concussion concerns) and basketball, and he certainly wouldn’t put them in unnecessary harm. But Hernandez would like you to know: With youth football season approaching and signups taking place now, his league is doing everything it can to minimize the risk of head injury – and all injuries – among its 1,400 players, who range from fifth to eighth grade.