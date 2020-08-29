REXBURG — The Pocatello Indians, playing up a classification, opened their COVID-19-delayed 2020 campaign with a 23-20 victory over 5A school Madison in the brand-new Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg on Friday night as part of the Rocky Mountain Rumble.
The Indians took the opening drive down to Madison’s 2-yard line, but the drive stalled as the Bobcat front seven got penetration on two consecutive plays and the Indians settled for a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead, which they held until Bobcat quarterback Kieren Valora connected with Cameron Porter for a 24-yard touchdown.
Pocatello freshman phenom Ryken EchoHawk, who tallied 60 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, found paydirt less than three minutes later on a 4-yard touchdown scamper just one play after he torched Madison defenders for a 49-yard run.
The Indians took a 17-13 lead into the locker room at halftime and, though the Bobcats kept things close, head coach Dave Spillett’s squad never gave up the lead.
After an interception late in the second quarter squelched Madison’s attempted two-minute drill, the Indian secondary picked up where it left off in the third quarter, forcing a turnover on downs as well as picking off Valora twice more. Casey Bruner, who also caught a 32-yard touchdown from Zach Park, had one, and Kade Cooper snatched the other, which staunched a Bobcat drive in Pocatello territory.
After Kade Jensen booted his third field goal of the game early in the 4th quarter to put the Indians up by 10, Valora led a drive to Pocatello’s 1-yard-line and punched it in himself to bring the score to 23-20 following the successful extra point.
Park, Pocatello's starting quarterback, was an efficient 12 of 15 for 179 yards and a touchdown, tacking on 8 rushes for 41 yards. However, he didn’t make it to the end of the game after appearing to hit his hand on a helmet while following through on a pass as the Indians were trying to salt the game away.
Following that play, the Indians punted the ball back to Madison, giving the Bobcats one final shot to tie or win the game. Valora marched the Bobcats to Pocatello’s red zone, but bobbled a snap that was recovered by Poky's Matt Christensen.
Running back Ryan Payne took over quarterback duties on the final drive for the Indians and came through with a clutch 48-yard run to seal the victory.
Pocatello plays Twin Falls at Highland's Iron Horse Stadium next week.
POCATELLO 23, MADISON 20
Pocatello 3 14 3 3 – 23
Madison 0 13 0 7 – 20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
POC — Kade Jensen 23 field goal, 3:19
Second Quarter
MAD — Cameron Porter 24 pass from Kieren Valora (Williams kick), 6:46
POC — Ryken Echohawk 4 run (Jensen kick), 4:16
MAD — Eli Randall 49 pass from Valora (kick failed), 2:30
POC — Casey Bruner 32 pass from Zach Park (Jensen kick), 1:28
Third Quarter
POC — Jensen 31 field goal, 0:53
Fourth Quarter
POC — Jensen 32 field goal, 7:13
MAD — Valora 1-yard run 03:21
Individual Stats
Passing – Pocatello: Park 12-15-179-1-0. Madison: Valora 25-46-297-2-4.
Rushing – Pocatello: Echohawk 12-60-1, Ryan Payne 6-58, Park 8-41, Keon Woods 4-28. Madison: Valora 23-111-1, Trevor Lucero 24-88, Carson Porter 1-2.
Receiving – Pocatello: Bruner 3-77-1, Jaxon Williams 6-47, Matt Christensen 2-46, Echohawk 1-9. Madison: Randall 4-106-1, Cameron Porter 12-105-1, Will South 4-35, Easton Kirk 3-33, Lucero 2-18.