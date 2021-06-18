POCATELLO — After his Pocatello Razorbacks ran through the handshake line and started to clear the dugout, celebrating their 8-6 win over Wood River in the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic on Friday, Mikee Blackhawk climbed on a four-wheeler and started to drag the infield at Halliwell Park.
"I'm working on my tan," Blackhawk quipped. "We've been non-stop at the park, fixing days off work, been here all day, every day."
Even after six back-and-forth innings in 90-plus degree heat, the work wasn't over for the Razorbacks' coach. The Wood Bat Classic is more than an opportunity for the two Pocatello Single-A teams — the Razorbacks and Rebels, joined in the field this year by the B-level Rays — to get some games in.
It's a tournament that they run — everything from inviting teams to setting the brackets to, yes, grooming the field after games.
Off the field, that comes with plenty of sweat. Between the lines, it comes with plenty of pressure.
"You've got a lot of eyes on you, not only our team but our organization," Blackhawk said. "We're known throughout the state for having good baseball teams, and it's a lot of pressure. A lot of teams, we see their dudes."
That a target that the Razorbacks have dealt with admirably so far. They went 3-0 in pool play, and the win over Wood River on Friday moved them into the gold bracket semifinals, two wins away from the title.
To hear Blackhawk tell it, his kids — cool, calm and collected — might as well have been lounging by the pool Friday, instead of playing a crucial game. Nothing got to them. Not the heat. Not hitting with wood bats, which is a universe away from the metal and composite sticks they're used to. And not any of the times that Wood River threatened to end their unbeaten run and send them home from their own tournament empty-handed.
Like in the top of the fifth, when Mason Summerill relieved Gunner Wilhelm after a leadoff walk and proceeded to walk the next two batters on nine pitches.
A single brought two runs in and gave Wood River a 5-4 lead, but Summerill got out of the jam with just one more run scoring.
"It's still early in the season, and we want to see if kids are going to be able to work themselves out of it," Blackhawk said. "We don't want that short of a leash just yet."
Or in the bottom of the inning, after the Razorbacks had reached on four straight plate appearances, with two runs scoring to tie the game at 6-6.
It looked like the rally would end there when Elias Blackhawk went down 1-2 on two questionable strike calls, but he fought the count back to 3-2 before lining a single into right field to score two runs.
"Our kids are pretty chill, pretty loose," Mikee Blackhawk said. "They're not going to give up, they're not going to roll over. They're going to fight."
Summerill and Ryan Foltz got the final three outs in the top of the sixth, with the game ending early due to time limits.
The Razorbacks (12-4) will play either Butte or Sugar at 11:30 a.m. at Halliwell, with the winner advancing to the championship game. If they make it, the title game will be at 4:30 p.m., also at Halliwell.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 8, WOOD RIVER 6 (6)
Wood River 210 030 — 6 5 2
Pocatello 130 04x — 8 12 1
Pocatello — WP: Mason Summerill. 2B: Summerill. 3B: Gunner Wilhelm.