WS photo (copy)

West Side’s Connor Nielsen scores in the paint over Soda Springs defender Brittan Bergholm during their game Feb. 18 in Dayton.

 Lamont Doney/Preston Citizen

Two local teams are ranked No. 1 in their classification in the final high school boys basketball media poll o the season, released Tuesday.

Preston (22-1) remained the unanimous No. 1 team in 4A. West Side (20-3) jumped North Fremont to secure the No. 1 spot in 2A.

Malad (15-8) and Grace (14-10) entered the top five in 2A and 1A DI, respectively, after being unranked last week.

Snake River (13-9) and Bear Lake (15-9) received votes, but were not ranked.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Monday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 22-1 35 1

2. Rigby 22-1 25 2

3. Post Falls 19-3 19 3

4. Borah 19-4 17 4

5. Meridian 19-4 9 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Preston (7) 22-1 35 1

2. Middleton 19-3 27 2

3. Idaho Falls 17-5 17 3

4. Minico 17-6 10 —

5. Kuna 16-6 8 t-4

Others receiving votes: Moscow 4, Burley 2, Lakeland 1, Bishop Kelly 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (5) 21-1 33 1

2. Kimberly (2) 20-1 30 2

3. Sugar-Salem 17-5 21 3

4. Teton 14-7 10 4

5. Kellogg 14-6 9 5

Others receiving votes: Snake River 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (4) 20-3 32 2

2. North Fremont (3) 18-2 31 1

3. St. Maries 15-5 20 3

4. Malad 15-8 6 —

5. Marsing 15-7 5 4

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Cole Valley Christian 4, Bear Lake 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 20-2 34 1

2. Potlatch (1) 19-2 28 2

3. Ambrose 20-2 22 3

4. Oakley 17-6 12 5

5. Grace 14-10 6 —

Others receiving votes: Valley 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lakeside (5) 19-0 33 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 20-4 30 2

3. Garden Valley 16-3 21 3

4. Cascade 16-4 11 4

5. Mackay 18-4 9 5

Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

