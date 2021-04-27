SOFTBALL
BLACKFOOT 9, CENTURY 3
CENTURY 6, BLACKFOOT 3
At Century, the Diamondbacks split a pair with Blackfoot.
Kimber Wieland threw a three-hitter for the Broncos in Game 1, while Tylar Dalley drove in two runs for Blackfoot.
Despite giving up 13 hits, only three of the nine runs Century starter Elin Williams allowed were earned.
The Diamondbacks were much better in Game 2, with starter Aramy Glaser striking out eight and giving up five hits in a complete game. She also helped her cause with a double and two RBIs.
Vic Agado had two hits for Blackfoot in the loss.
“Aramy kept the top of their order off the bases for the most part — and Blackfoot’s girls can swing it. She did a good job,” Century coach Bruce Givens said.
Century (10-4) hosts Pocatello on Thursday. Blackfoot (13-5) hosts Preston on Thursday.
BASEBALL
IDAHO FALLS 4, HIGHLAND 1
At Highland, the Rams were shut out for six innings before scratching out a consolation run in the seventh.
Jaxon Christensen threw five strong innings for Highland, striking out seven and allowing five hits, but was hurt by four walks surrendered and five Rams errors.
Christensen and Scott Baker each had two of Highland’s six hits, with Christensen driving in the Rams’ lone run.
Highland (15-7) plays at Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 7, BONNEVILLE 5
At Blackfoot, the Broncos survived a late comeback.
Bonneville scored three runs in the top of the sixth to cut Blackfoot’s lead to 6-4, but Ryan Steidley came in with runners on second and third and no outs and got out of the inning with just one more run scoring.
Blackfoot added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning on a Jace Grimmett single.
Stryker Wood doubled and drove in four for Blackfoot.
The Broncos (16-5) play a doubleheader at Bonneville on Wednesday.
GOLF
CANYON SPRINGS INVITE
Century’s Lauren Aasand was the low girls scorer at the Canyon Springs Invite at Twin Falls Municipal Golf Club.
Aasand shot 78 to take the title by two shots.
Century’s Sofia Lipiello shot 81 to finish in a three-way tie for third.
The Diamondbacks shot 351 as a team, tying Twin Falls for first but officially taking second on a scorecard tiebreaker.
Highland shot 358, led by Brooke McMillen’s 85, to take third.
Highland’s Dawson Moon shot 78 in the boys tournament at Canyon Springs Golf Club to finish sixth overall.
The Rams shot 351 to finish fifth as a team, with Century right behind in sixth (364).