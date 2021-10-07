Amidst a light rain, a number of local cross country teams competed at the Bob Conley Invitational on Thursday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
The only local champion was Snake River’s Keegan McCraw, who won the Boys B race in 16:16.40. Along with Lincoln High and a few other Panthers, Snake River placed second in the division.
In the Boys A race, Preston finished just behind Idaho Falls for a silver medal. The Indians were led by fourth-place finisher Edison Leffler (15:43.80) and No. 8 finisher Garrett Hale (16:04.10).
Also in that race, Pocatello senior Sunny Gunn broke 16 minutes and finished fifth while Highland’s Jacob Van Orden (16:18.8) came in 12th place.
In the Girls A division, Skyline’s Nelah Roberts and Pocatello’s Bailey Bird (18:25.9) placed first and second, respectively — mirroring the finish from the 2020 4A state championship meet.
Bird’s Thunder teammate Hailey Renzello (19:11.4) placed eighth to give Pocatello a bronze. But it was the Preston girls team that took first. The Indians had four runners — McKinley Scott (5th), Angelie Scott )7th), Oakley Reid (13th) and Elly Jeppsen (14th) — who finished in the top 15.
In the Girls B race, a number of local teams were in the mix. Malad took second, Snake River grabbed bronze, Bear lake placed fourth and West Side finished sixth.
West Side’s Johanna Ebert (19:34.5) finished in second, followed by, in order, Bear Lake’s Elise Kelsey and West Side sophomore Aubrie Barzee. Showing out for the 1A schools, too, Rockland’s Kamber Smith (19:50.6) came in sixth.
