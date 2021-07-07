DOUBLE-A
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 15, MINICO 3 (5)
At Halliwell Park, the Runnin’ Rebels knocked off Minico 15-3 in game one of their doubleheader on Wednesday.
Pitcher Caden McCurdy was solid in the opener, striking out five in five innings while giving up just three earned runs. His offense more than gave him run support, plating 15 — highlighted by a 3 for 3 day from Brody Burch.
The Runnin’ Rebels (18-13) play a doubleheader at Blackfoot AA on Friday.
Minico 001 02 — 3 7 0
Pocatello (11)40 0x — 15 10
Minico — LP: Miller.
Pocatello — WP: Caden McCurdy. 3B: Brody Burch. 2B: Easton Eddie, Aaron Kearns.
TWIN FALLS AA 9, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 1
TWIN FALLS AA 11, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 8
At Twin Falls, Blackfoot dropped both games of its doubleheader to Twin Falls, dropping the first game 9-1 before falling 11-8.
In the opener, the Broncos collected just three hits and walked three times, struggling against Twin Falls’ pitcher Nolan Hardesty, who didn’t allow an earned run in six innings.
Game two was a bit better for Blackfoot’s offense. The Broncos collected 11 hits and eight runs, highlighted by a three-hit performance from Boston Ross and a grand slam from Tyler Vance.
Blackfoot is 5-14.
Blackfoot 000 1000 0 — 1 3 1
Twin Falls 213 012 x — 9 11 2
Blackfoot — LP: Nate Goodwin. 2B: Tyler Vance.
Twin Falls — WP: Nolan Hardesty. HR: Tyler Horner. 2B: Ayden Coats, Wyatt Solosabal.
Blackfoot 004 020 2 — 8 11 4
Twin Falls 503 111 x — 11 13 1
Blackfoot — LP: Payton Brooks. HR: Tyler Vance. 2B: Payton Brooks, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson.
Twin Falls — 2B: Nolan Hardesty, Magnum Hofstetter, Tyler Horner.
SINGLE-A
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 11, DECLO 1 (5)
DECLO 14, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS A 0 (5)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos notched their first win of the season with an 11-1 victory over Declo in a split doubleheader on Wednesday.
In the victorious opener, pitcher Koye Calzada tossed all five innings, striking out eight while giving up juts three hits and no earned runs.
Blackfoot took advantage of the 11 walks it drew and was aided by a 3 for 3 day from Tegan Capson.
Blackfoot (1-18-1) hosts a doubleheader against Shelley on Thursday.
Declo 010 00 — 1 3 3
Blackfoot 115 31 — 11 5 1
Declo — LP: Dalton.
Blackfoot — WP: Koye Calzada. 2B: Alex Nawrocki.
Declo 611 24 — 14 11 1
Blackfoot 000 00 — 0 2 5
Blackfoot — LP: Sy Callister.
POCATELLO REBELS 20, MOUNTAIN HOME 5 (5)
POCATELLO REBELS 10, MOUNTAIN HOME 10
At Mountain Home, the Rebels rolled over Minico before ending the second game in a 10-10 tie.
In the Rebels, 20-run, 14-hit explosion in the first contest, Kudter Stuck went 3 for 4 and drove in a quartet of runs. At the bottom of the lineup, too, Kannon Kunz and Tyler Muhonen combined to notch four hits and five RBIs.
In the finale, the Rebels allowed five runs in the final three innings and allowed Mince to tie the game in the final inning.
The Rebels (20-12-1) host Buhl for a doubleheader on Friday.
Pocatello 144 65 — 20 14 1
Mountain Home 203 00 — 5 4 6
Pocatello — WP: Carson Choules. 2B: Tyler Muhonen, Snell, Kudter Stucki.
Mountain Home — LP: Chase Southern. 3B: Ryan Tindall. 2B: Alex Lopez.
Pocatello 070 010 2 — 10 5 1
Mountain Home 104 021 2 — 10 7 3
Pocatello — SP: Kache Stucki. 3B: Hunter Hansen. 2B: Isaiah Snell.
Mountain Home — SP: Tanner. 3B: Tindall, Terrance, Kage Southern. 2B: Terrance.