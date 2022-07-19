FD6A5127.jpg

Runnin' Rebels pitcher Colton Sneddon fires a pitch during Saturday's game against Upper Valley.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

As the sun sank and darkness fell in Caldwell, Colton Sneddon sounded cheery — almost strangely so. His Highland team’s season had just ended, sputtering out with a first-round loss at the state tournament back in late May, but the outgoing senior wore a warm smile. There wasn’t exactly a volcano hurtling toward earth.

Right outside the College of Idaho baseball field, where he had yielded just three runs across six innings, Sneddon explained there was a lot to look forward to: American Legion baseball this summer. The rest of the school year. Making more memories with his friends before they all moved on to their next chapters.

Boys State Highland v Timberline-8562.JPG

Highland senior Colton Sneddon fires a pitch during a 5A state tournament game against Timberline.
8S7A4341.jpg

Highland senior Colton Sneddon unfurls a pitch last season against Idaho Falls.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.