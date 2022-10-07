HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HS FB scores 10/7: Highland rallies to stun Rigby, Century earns first win of season JOURNAL STAFF Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland linebacker Colton George (No. 11) and Kai Callen (No. 0) celebrate their team's win over Rigby Friday night. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLHighland 43, Rigby 42Down three scores in the fourth quarter, the Rams rattled off 22 unanswered points, knocking off the Trojans in a rematch of last year's 5A state title game. Century 33, Preston 13The Diamondbacks earn their first win of the season.Skyline 28, Blackfoot 21The Broncos fall to 3-4 on the year.Aberdeen 24, North Fremont 0The Tigers hand the first loss of the year to the Huskies, the No. 1 ranked team in 2A this week. Aberdeen led 6-0 at halftime, then tacked on three more touchdowns in the second half.Snake River 35, Marsh Valley 14West Side 21, Declo 6Bear Lake 62, Malad 0Watersprings 42, North Gem 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Win Aberdeen Sport American Football Fb Highland Century Hs North Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.