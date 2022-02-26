The boys basketball district tournaments are behind us, so let’s recap the action and check out where our local teams are headed in their state tournaments.
Class 5A
Highland put up an admirable fight, topping Thunder Ridge twice, but the Rams’ season ended when they fell to Rigby in the final game of the 5A District 5/6 tournament.
Class 4A
In the three-team gauntlet of Class 4A District 5, Pocatello emerged victorious, going 3-0 with one win over Preston and two over Century, including the title clincher Thursday night.
The Thunder take the No. 2 seed into the 4A state tournament, where they will face Burley 7 p.m. Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School in Nampa.
Class 3A
Marsh Valley won the 3A District 5 tournament, but thanks to the bracket setup, Snake River also earned a bid to the state tournament, getting there with a win over Filer in Saturday’s play-in game.
At the state tournament, top-seeded Marsh Valley plays Bonners Ferry at noon Thursday at Meridian High School. No. 3 Snake River gets Homedale, which is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at the same place.
Class 2A
In the 2A district tournament title game, Bear Lake beat West Side, but both teams have earned a trip to the state tournament — and they play each other.
No. 2 West Side and No. 7 Bear Lake square off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Capital High School in Boise.
Class 1AD1
Grace earned a state berth win a win over Butte Country in the district tournament title game. Grace gets No. 6 Rimrock at 5 p.m. Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Class 1AD2
Brigham Permann tallied a team-best 17 points for Rockland in its win over North Gem in the tournament title game, and now at state, the No. 3 Bulldogs get Kendrick 5 p.m. Thursday in Caldwell. North Gem also advanced to state, playing Council at 2 p.m., same day and same place.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.