FRIDAY’S GAMES
DESERT OASIS (NV) 5, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 0
At Twin Falls, the Runnin’ Rebels were shut out on three hits. Trei Hough had two hits for Pocatello, including a double.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 6, HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 5
HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 4, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 3 (6)
At Hillcrest, Blackfoot split a pair of one-run games with the host Knights.
Candon Dahle had three hits and pitched five strong innings in the opener for Blackfoot.
Jaden Harris had three hits in the nightcap for the Broncos, but Blackfoot turned 11 total hits into just three runs and Hillcrest pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth for a walkoff win.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 8, RIGBY 6 (6)
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 8, SOUTH FREMONT 3
The Razorbacks got off to a good start at South Fremont’s tournament, beating Rigby 8-6 and the hosts 8-3.
Brody Burch drove in three runs and got the win for Pocatello in the opener, giving up all six runs but only one earned.
Gunnar Trulson drive in two in the nightcap, when Pocatello seized the lead with a four-run fifth inning.
SKYLINE AA 4, POCATELLO REBELS 3
RIGBY 10, POCATELLO REBELS 8
At South Fremont, the Rebels dropped a pair of close decisions to start their tournament on a low note.
Kaden Knowles had three hits for Pocatello against Skyline, but the Rebels struggled to put runs together until a two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.
J.D. Gunderson scored twice in the nightcap for Pocatello, but Rigby scored twice in the top of the seventh to break an 8-8 tie.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 18, TAYLORSVILLE (UT) 9
At Twin Falls, Payton Cleaves had four hits and scored five runs for Pocatello, which scored five runs apiece in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away late.
Seth Nate drove in four for the Runnin’ Rebels, Dylan Jester doubled and homered, and Kyler Spracklen got the win with 3 1/3 innings of one-run relief.
SKYLINE AA 12, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 2 (6)
At South Fremont, Pocatello led 2-1 until the fourth, when Skyline scored seven runs to take a blowout win.
Scott Baker and Gunnar Trulson had two hits apiece for the Razorbacks.
FRIDAY’S BOX SCORES
DESERT OASIS (NV) 5, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 0
Pocatello 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Desert Oasis 110 021 x — 5 11 0
Pocatello — LP: Jaxon Christensen. 2B: Trei Hough.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 6, HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 5
Blackfoot 032 000 1 — 6 9 2
Hillcrest 200 101 1 — 5 4 3
Blackfoot — WP: Candon Dahle. 2B: Tyler Vance.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 4, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 3 (6)
Blackfoot 020 010 — 3 11 1
Hillcrest 300 001 — 4 7 0
Blackfoot — LP: Jaden Harris. 2B: Payton Brooks, Kyler Mills.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 8, RIGBY 6 (6)
Rigby 102 012 — 6 10 2
Pocatello 130 040 — 8 5 5
Pocatello — WP: Brody Burch. 2B: Burch, Aaron Kearns.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 8, SOUTH FREMONT 3
Pocatello 020 042 0 — 8 10 3
South Fremont 200 100 0 — 3 3 7
Pocatello — WP: Luke Davis. 2B: Brody Burch, Mason Fullmer.
SKYLINE AA 4, POCATELLO REBELS 3
Skyline 110 001 1 — 4 5 1
Pocatello 010 000 2 — 3 9 5
Pocatello — LP: J.D. Gunderson. 2B: Ethan Ellis. 3B: Austin Hansen.
RIGBY 10, POCATELLO REBELS 8
Rigby 512 000 2 — 10 6 3
Pocatello 230 021 0 — 8 12 3
Pocatello — LP: Gunner Wilhelm. 2B: Ryan Foltz, Ian Hershey, Kaden Knowles.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 18, TAYLORSVILLE (UT) 9
Pocatello 204 250 5 — 18 14 1
Taylorsville 050 301 0 — 9 7 5
Pocatello — WP: Kyler Spracklen. 2B: Dylan Jester. 3B: Payton Cleaves 2, Seth Nate. HR: Jester.
SKYLINE AA 12, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 2 (6)
Pocatello 200 000 — 2 6 2
Skyline 100 713 — 12 12 1
Pocatello — LP: Colton Sneddon. 2B: Scott Baker.