Local players made their mark on the all-state soccer teams, led by the 4A girls state champions from Preston.

The all-state teams, which were chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) and United Soccer Coaches (USC), were announced last week.

Preston, which beat Twin Falls 1-0 in the state championship game, swept the individual awards in 4A, with senior central defender Kylie Larsen named player of the year and head coach Brandon Lyon coach of the year.

The Indians put three other players — Sydnee Marlow, Andie Bell and Addison Moser — on the first team.

The Highland girls, who finished third at the state tournament, put two juniors, defender Grace Fisher and midfielder Kayzee Vaughan, on the 5A all-state team. Rams forward Saydree Bell received an honorable-mention nod.

Senior Zoie Armstrong and junior Abby Marshall made the 3A first team for the Marsh Valley girls, with junior Maycee Lunt on the honorable mention list. She was joined by American Falls sophomore Kaylee Hunt.

American Falls dominated the local selections on the boys side, with seniors Rafa Villa and Adolfo Alvarez, junior Manuel Rosales and sophomore Julio Lopez making the 3A all-state team.

Senior Jose Jaime was an honorable-mention selection for the Beavers.

Blackfoot attacker Frankie Garcia, who led the Broncos to a state-title game appearance, made the all-state team in 4A. Century's star centerback Evan Yost garnered an honorable mention nod.

IHSSCA/USC All State 2020 Selections

3A Boys

First Team

Gabe Rasmussen, 12, Weiser

Caelin Bradshaw, 12, Sun Valley

Rafa Villa, 12, American Falls

Jordan Watkins, 12, Weiser

Adolfo Alvarez, 12, American Falls

Jimmy Ayllon, 12, McCall-Donnelly

Kai Nelson, 12, Sun Valley

Chris Gonzalas, 12, Weiser

Marcos Tarelo, 11, Weiser

Willie DeWolfe, 12, Sun Valley

Manuel Rosales, 11, American Falls

Julio Lopez, 10, American Falls

Honorable Mention

Bryan Juarez, 10, Weiser

Jose Jaime, 12, American Falls

Alfonso Hernandez, 11, Weiser

Edgar Ayala, 11, Weiser

3A Boys Player of the Year

Bernard Kindall, 12, McCall-Donnelly

3A Boys Coach of the Year

Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community School

3A Girls

First Team

Brooke Richardson,12, McCall-Donnelly

Payton Jackman, 12, Kimberly

Caroline Estep, 12, Sun Valley Community School

Riley Jo Anderson, 12, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

Zoie Armstrong, 12, Marsh Valley

Sunny Bennion, 12, Sugar-Salem

Falon Hanna, 12, Sun Valley Community School

Maia McSherry, 12, McCall-Donnelly HS

Rebekah Hines, 10, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

Abby Marshall, 11, Marsh Valley

Ellie Puzey, 10, Sugar-Salem

Christine Estep, 12, Sun Valley Community School

Naomi Connolley, 12, Grangeville

Kiley Cutler, 12, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

Honorable Mention

Kennedy Chambers, 12, Sugar-Salem

Maycee Lunt, 11, Marsh Valley

Abbi Roubidoux, 10, Fruitland

Alondra Quezada, 12, Buhl

Kaylee Hunt, 10, American Falls HS

Caeley Ryan, 12, McCall-Donnelly HS

Ava Shivers, 11, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

3A Girls Player of the Year

Sarah Hines, 12, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

3A Girls Coach of the Year

Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

4A Boys

First Team

Ryan Solis, 12, Emmett

Alex Cruz, 12, Caldwell

Dylan Vanderpool, 12, Vallivue

Will Carey, 11, Bishop Kelly

Juan Osuna, 12, Vallivue

Raoul Barragan, 12, Vallivue

Evan Oldberg, 12, Moscow

Alfredo Ortiz, 12, Jerome

Alimasi Jamari, 12, Canyon Ridge

Chuy Gonzales, 12, Caldwell

Frankie Garcia, 12, Blackfoot

Zander Moore, 12, Sandpoint

Colton Crawford, 10, Bishop Kelly

Honorable Mention

Nick Canceres, 11, Caldwell

Evan Yost, 12, Century

Nic Taugher, 11, Bishop Kelly

Michael Delatorre, 12, Canyon Ridge

Ubaldo Palacios, 11, Jerome

4A Boys Player of the Year

Damien Arguello, 12, Caldwell

4A Boys Coach of the Year

Christian Adamson, Vallivue

4A Girls

First Team

Sydnee Marlow, 12, Preston

Andie Bell, 11, Preston

Lexi Chatterton, 10, Bishop Kelly

Zoey Beebe, 12, Canyon Ridge

Emma Thielbahr, 11, Sandpoint

Peyton Dion, 12, Columbia

Ali Chatterton, 12, Bishop Kelly

Kaylin Bailey, 11, Twin Falls

Elisabeth Plouy, 12, Twin Falls

Addison Moser, 12, Preston

Mia Cartwright, 12, Bishop Kelly

Jordie Breeden, 12, Sandpoint

Sophia Schmautz, 9, Bishop Kelly

Honorable Mention

Hattie Larson, 12, Sandpoint

Josie Brence, 12, Middleton

Piper Frank, 11, Sandpoint

Tasha Miller, 11, Skyline

Kaylin Bailey, 11, Twin Falls

Kimberly Castillo Zamora, 12, Canyon Ridge

4A Girls Player of the Year

Kylie Larsen, 12, Preston

4A Girls Coach of the Year

Brandon Lyon, Preston

5A Boys

First Team

Roark Looney, 12, Centennial

Jordan Sykes, 12, Skyview

Caden Zierenberg, 12, Rocky Mountain

Alan Lizarraga, 12, Thunder Ridge

Jack Goode, 12, Boise

Carlos Comacho, 11, Borah

Nate Thompson, 12, Thunder Ridge

Griffin Teuber, 12, Centennial

Justin Smith, 12, Timberline

Grant Embree, 12, Eagle

Aidan O’Halloran, 12, Post Falls

Sawyer Luthy, 11, Boise

Keegan Oyler, 12, Rocky Mountain

Honorable Mention

Issac Poole, 12, Rocky Mountain

Toby Caldara, 12, Boise

Adam Hernandez, 12, Madison

Zach Owen, 12, Boise

Christopher Torres, 11, Centennial

Austin Hoopes, 12, Thunder Ridge

5A Boys Player of the Year

Nick Liebich, 12, Boise

5A Boys Coach of the Year

Mike Darrow, Boise

5A Girls

First Team

Kasey Wardle, 12, Rocky Mountain

Kali McKellips, 12, Lake City

Annie Liebich, 10, Boise

Grace Fisher, 11, Highland

Madeline Bean, 12, Timberline

Sammi Smith, 9, Boise

Kendra McDaniel, 12, Boise

Violet Rademacher, 11, Rocky Mountain

Kayzee Vaughan, 11, Highland

Logan Smith, 11, Boise

Hayden Wilsey, 11, Timberline

Nadia Kinkaid, 11, Rocky Mountain

Lexy Haws, 12, Kuna

Abbie Lyman, 12, Coeur d’Alene

Honorable Mention

Avery McBride, 11, Mountain View

Mary Meeks, 12, Rocky Mountain

Saydree Bell, 11, Highland

Samantha Wind, 11, Kuna

Kaydree Rapp, 12, Mountain View

Sophie Hills, 10, Boise

5A Girls Player of the Year

Kelsey Oyler, 12, Rocky Mountain

5A Girls Coach of the Year

Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain