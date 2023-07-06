Summer is here and many anglers are getting on the water and hoping to catch the big one that doesn’t get away. Big fish are milestones for anglers and long-lasting memories that will be retold for years.

While it’s not unheard of to luck into a trophy-sized fish, you can improve your chances considerably by targeting those lunkers and adapting your fishing tactics to increase your odds of catching one. Make no mistake, it’s a challenge, but it’s a worthy challenge, and Idaho provides many opportunities to catch trophy fish, including world-record class fish. Lake Cascade and Lake Pend Orielle have both produced world records, and numerous other waters around the state have produced multiple state records.

