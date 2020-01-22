I am sorry for taking so long in thanking you for my husband George Bateman's final tribute you gave him at his funeral. Like the military and there 21 gun salute. The Fire Department has their own tradition of the ringing of the bells and carrying the casket to the cemetery on the fire truck for his last ride with the playing of the 4 bagpipes (1 from Blackfoot and 1 from Idaho Falls).
I sincerely hope you will continue doing this and also for the whole state. The Firefighters truly deserve this final tribute.
Jodi Bateman and family,
Pocatello